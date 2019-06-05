PICS: Gladstone players had super campaigns

Sophie Duff is in the U18 Qld Schools team.

TOUCH: The under-18 Capricornia boy's team are the kings of the Queensland Secondary Schools Touch Championship in Brisbane.

Gladstone trio of Lachlan Black, Blake Vincent and Matt Long played key roles in the final - an 11-7 result against Metro East in the final.

Gladstone Touch's Dennis Black said the win was made more meritorious because the opponents had more time to prepare.

"What makes it special was that the other Brisbane-based teams have all been training together for months where the Capricornia teams have to travel just so that they can train together," he said.

"The U18 boys only had two training sessions together which included when the NQ Cowboys Touch team was here."

Black said the three Gladstone players all gelled well with their Capricornia team-mates.

"It was most impressive just how they integrated with the whole team and they all played a major role," he said.

Capricornia U18 boy's team manager Rob Paul said it was the team's win in the semi-final that was impressive.

"We trailed all game and we were three tries down with five minutes left," he said.

"It was a drop-off and it was four against four when Rockhampton's Brayden Huggers scored the winning try."

Capricornia played 10 games and drew one in a near flawless campaign.

The grand final was all square at five tries at half-time, but Capricornia pulled away in the second half.

"It was just their ability to play well in a team that was mainly made up of Gladstone and Rockhampton players," Paul said.

In a show of strength in the Gladstone Touch scene with Sophie Duff selected in the Queensland Schools team which will play in the National Youth Championship on the Sunshine Coast from September 18-21.

Duff's Capricornia team finished runner-up and the side also featured Gladstone pair Lucy Devlin and Georgia Hare who both shone.

Capricornia's U15 boy's team suffered a heartbreaking grand final loss to South Coast after the final score of the game was done on the hooter.

Tase Black and Bailey Smith starred and were perhaps somewhat unlucky not to have made the Queensland team.