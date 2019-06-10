PIC GALLERY: Gladstone drivers finish high in the AMCAs

Tony Curd and Tim Gamble in the AMCA Nationals competition at the 2019 Gladstone Show.

Tony Curd and Tim Gamble in the AMCA Nationals competition at the 2019 Gladstone Show. Matt Taylor GLA080619SWAY

MOTORSPORT: Despite some rain that settled the dust, it was a high-octane night at the Gladstone Show Society Speedway in front of a sparse crowd.

Brisbane driver and former state title-holder Steve Potts took out final South East Queensland Country Cup in a tense feature race - the AMCA Nationals.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gladstone's Tony Curd finished second with Brisbane's Steve Price third, but it was a premature finish for the port city's Cody Simmons.

"I ended up qualifying for the front row, but got ninth position in the withdraw and my bad luck continued," Cody said.

"I finished fourth overall in the Country Cup, so I'm stoked with that and all the hard work paid off."

Cody will now focus on for the 2019-20 season.

"I will try a few different things with the set-up and things like that," he said.

"I still have a few issues and will get new tyres that will last and keep the tyres a bit cooler."

Central Queensland AMCA Nationals spokesperson Zach Simmons, who is also Cody's father, said it was a hectic race.

"We started hard and fast with a few cars coming together in turn turn that left Cody Simmons with a flat right tyre which put him out," Zach said.

"Steve Potts restarted the race and soon settled into a consistent rhythm and I am sure he knew Steve Price was behind him trying everything he could to get past.

"Horstman had moved up to sixth place before an engine problem finished his race.

"It was a good race by all of the CQ drivers."

Zach thanked Russell's Race Engines who sponsored the Country Cup Series, the Gladstone show society and all the volunteers who helped out, Andrea Newton our Mylaps Lady, Brad Peterson for commentating the night and all of the drivers for respecting each other and the clean racing to finish of the year."