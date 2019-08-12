Menu
Gladstone's Tom Dare narrowly missed out on a placing.
Motor Sports

PICS: Gladstone driver dominates his category in champs

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Aug 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
MOTORSPORT: Several Gladstone drivers are in contention for top places in their respective classes after the penultimate round of the Central Queensland Championship.

Among those was Sam Battye in the KA3 Light class. According to Gladstone Karts Club president Greg Smith, it was not all smooth sailing for the state champion.

"After confident victories in all three heats, he suffered a mechanical failure in the final, but with his efforts over the weekend, he came away with the win on points," Smith said.

"He showed everyone why he is the current state champion." Fellow Gladstone driver Tom Dare narrowly missed out on a place after some close racing in the cadet 12 category.

Smith said there was a large contingent of drivers from up and down the coast.

"A total of 58 drivers travelled from Townsville and Brisbane to compete," he said.

The Gladstone Karts Club track also provided a stern test for the competitors who were unfamiliar with it.

"The undulating and fast flowing track made fantastic racing which brought out the best of the drivers and their equipment over the weekend," Smith said.

"It was a great weekend of racing supported by local sponsors and the Gladstone Kart Club."

The fourth and final round of the CQ Championship is in Rockhampton on the weekend of September 14-15.

TOP THREE

TAG 125 Res Light: J Caldwell; K Petersen; J Warry. TAG 125 Res Med: P Patzwald; N Lorenz; A King. KA3 Jr: T Spencer; J Roberts; R Costello. TAG 125 Heavy: B Wagner; P Vuichoud; R Jones. Cadet 9: K Burke; Z Butler; N Speed. KA3 Sr Light: S Battye; T Hutt; R Le Garde. Cadet 12: M Boylett; Z Bell; M Acquasanta. KA4 Jr: N O'Brien; H Egan; B Sonter

