PICS: Gladstone CQBL sides look to get back to winning ways

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's Central Queensland Basketball League women and men teams suffered 60-49 and 90-75 losses to Bundaberg at Kev Broome on the weekend.

But attention has quickly turned to the women's cut-throat semi-final against Maryborough on August 10 at Kev Broome as the season draws to its pointy end.

The winner of that match will play Bundaberg in the grand final.

Gladstone's women may have to do it without the services of centre Mirrin Rashleigh who injured her ankle playing in the Monday night women's competition.

"It was a good improvement from the last time we played Bundy, but we still did a lot of things wrong and our turnovers were costly," Gladstone women's coach Robbie Barnes said.

"Bundy had a few second opportunities."

On the positive side, Barnes is confident should Gladstone meet Bundaberg in the decider, the result will be different.

Barnes was again impressed with young gun guard Erin Harvey (12 points) and Kadee Barrenger.

"Our usual shooters didn't shoot that well while they were hitting their shots and we also lost Mirrin (Rashleigh) who was fouled out in the last quarter," Barnes said.

Gladstone's men playing coach Matt Green said turnovers and not taking rebounding opportunities were the main reason his team lost.

The side has the chance to rectify that with a win against Hervey Bay in this Saturday's 7pm game at Kev Broome.

Green, who shot 13 points, said the return of Luke Knight for Saturday night's game will be a big boost.

"He took 18 rebounds in his last CQBL game and him and Ben Harvey always give us good energy because of the QBL minutes they get for Port City Power," Green said.

Jonathon Voltz shot 16 while Druitt was on fire before his injury with 14 points and emerging big man Liam Madsen scored eight points.

Gladstone Angus Bradley said the players are starting to get accustomed with each other.

"The more we play together the better we gel," he said.

"Each time we've played Bundy we have improved and we stuck with them for a lot of the game."