PICS: Girl power behind the wheel for the first time

Jason Behrendt was seventh in the Junior class.

MOTORSPORT: There was a strong family connection at the Central Coast Car Club Gladstone Khanacross and Motorkhana events.

Father and daughter Kris and Stevie Chant competed in Sunday's Motorkhana in the C and Junior Class respectively.

The pair were part of the 12 who competed on Sunday, which included event organiser Keith Honour.

Kris and Stevie finished eighth and 12th in their classes.

"The B category again saw Jason Chandler come out on top," Honour said.

"There were eight runs completed over four different Motorkhana tests, which saw exhausted drivers and worn tyres the feature of the day."

In Saturday's Khanacross event, Jason Chandler was first in the B class, with Brendon Forrest second, and the C class winner was Mark Boyd.

All results can be seen on the CCCC Facebook site.