PICS: Foursome have form on the table for Hervey Bay champs

EIGHTBALL: A number of Gladstone young guns from Port City Cue Sports Club are in Hervey Bay for the Central Queensland Junior Championships.

Jaihden and Bailey Silvester, Roxie Cooper and Tecoda Meares will attempt to break into the CQ team which will compete in the CQ versus South East Queensland Challenge later in the year.

Tecoda Meares takes aim during practice. Rachael Cooper GLA0706198BALL

Jaihden will play in the under-15 bracket while Roxie, Bailey and Tecoda are in the U12 age group.

PCCSC president Rachael Cooper said any association in the CQ region could nominate for this event.

"Last year Port City had Codi Vincent participate in it and took out the under-18 girl's competition," she said.

Jaihden Silvester shows off a great technique. Rachael Cooper GLA0706198BALL

"This year Port City has started juniors on a Monday night and we have had four children nominate to go in this event."

This weekend's event is a round robin format where players will compete in their own age groups.

Roxie Cooper is excited to represent her club this weekend. Rachael Cooper GLA0706198BALL

"The top two will go through to the CQ versus SEQ Challenge and I believe they will also qualify for state trials," Cooper said.

The president said to have fun and learn from the experience will be the aim and anything else would be a bonus.

"To improve their skills and I know as Roxie's mum, I am not putting any expectations on her...she is doing this herself," Cooper said.

Bailey Silvester is all concentration. Rachael Cooper GLA0706198BALL

"Tecoda is the newest of the these four juniors to eightball, but has a table at home.

"Jaihden and Bailey play in the league with their dad on Wednesday nights and Roxie has been brought up with a table at home as well and plays in my Tuesday night team as our reserve."