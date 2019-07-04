Menu
POCKET ROCKET RIDER: Crowd favourite was Carter Weiland and Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan proudly points to Carter's buckle. Contributed GLA040719MINIBULL
PICS: First-ever show wins plaudits in Miriam Vale

NICK KOSSATCH
by
4th Jul 2019 12:50 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
BULL RIDING: There's no reason to suggest why the Miriam Vale Hotel would not host another Back to Roots Mini Bull Ride.

The pub hosted Australia's first such event of its type just recently.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan was positive another event would happen.

"Yes we will definitely do another one," Brennan told The Observer.

"I would like to make it an annual event here, but I think it would outgrow us at the pub so will may look at the rodeo grounds in the future.

"We had about 350 people through the gates which isn't a lot, but its a great start for our first one and there were 51 riders in total."

Brennan said the event was well received by riders and those who witnessed it.

"People are talking about it and the riders loved it also as the crowd was right at the fence, so the noise was amazing," he said.

"It was all compact behind the pub so the crowd was all together."

Kai Everingham, Dustin Roots and Blake Christie will all compete in the World Mini Bull Riding finals in Las Vegas on the back of their wins in Miriam Vale.

"We had riders from Tammworth, Casino, Inverell, Dalby, Roma, Duaringa, Baralaba, Cloncurry, Woorabinda and Rockhampton," Brennan said.

"We had two female riders in the local ride and one female in the junior series ride."

