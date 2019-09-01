PICS: Father's Day celebrations

Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

FAMILIES across Gladstone treated dad to a day out in the sun at East Shores to celebrate Father's Day today.

The skies were blue, the sun was out and the barbecues were on.

Here are a few families The Observer captured yesterday while they were out and about.

Brent Chase said family meant "everything" to him.

He said this was his eighth Father's Day.

Mr Chase said he enjoys spending time with his family on Father's Day and one of his favourite parts about today was being at this park with the kids having fun.