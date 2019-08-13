PICS: Enjoying morning tea with 'Aunty'

Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

THIS morning people attended the Morning Tea with Aunty, to see the progress of the Aunty project by artist Katrina Elliott at the Gladstone Hospital courtyard.

Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence chair Sergeant Vicki Dredge said the artwork was a "beautiful" way to help raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

"It symbolises broken pieces being put back together and looking beautiful and growing from that," Sgt Dredge said.

Ms Elliott was grateful for the community's support in donating succulents and plates to the artwork.