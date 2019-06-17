PICS: Elite training tips are organised in Czech Republic

SWIMMING: Twelve junior swimmers from Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club leave tomorrow night for the Czech Republic to take part in a swimming training camp at the University of Olomouc.

The "Keep Swimming Camp 2019" was organised by Gladiators coach Tom Fronek who originates from Czech and is a highly regarded in Australia and Europe.

L-R (back): Cyrena Dixon, Lachlan Blake, Kane Martin, Brooke Copsey, Joel Rickard, Jake Devine, Clara Furness, Kai Devine.L-R (front): Sadie Maher, Stephanie Elliott, Amelia Williams, Rhiannon Copsey. Rebecca Devine GLA170619SWIM

"The aim of the camp is to practice their training with the best in the business. We have some great talent in our squad and this camp will give them an opportunity to experience how Olympians and World Champions train," Fronek said.

"They will pick up new ideas, ways to improve their training techniques and open their eyes as to what's required to take their swimming to the next level."

A number of other world class coaches will be in attendance at the camp and includes former British coach Ian Turner who has also been involved with Singapore, China and New Zealand national swimming and has coached several Olympic and world championship medallists.

L-R (standing): Daniel Leggatt, Cyrena Dixon, Lachlan Blake, Kane Martin, Brooke Copsey, Joel Rickard, Kai and Jake Devin, Clara Furness and Sam Smith.L-R (kneeling): Sadie Maher, Stephanie Elliott, Amelia Williams, Rhiannon CopseyDaniel Leggatt, manager of Bidfood Gladstone provided support to the Gladiators teamwear for their upcoming trip to the Czech Republic to attend the Keep Swimming Camp 2019. Rebecca Devine GLA170619SWIM

Gladiators will also get some valuable insights into what it takes to be an Olympic swimmer with some first-hand experiences shared by some former European Olympic and National medallists that include Russian Sergey Fesikov and Daniel Malek and Petra Chocova from the Czech Republic.

Prior to the camp, the Gladiators will travel to Brno to compete in a 1km/5km Open Water Swim which is a European National Qualifying event and they are expecting some strong competition.

"I have been to New Zealand, but never on a big flight like this," Gladiator Sadie Maher said.

"Clara and I will be having our birthdays over there which is pretty cool and we will get to catch up the swimmers from Czech who trained with us here in February.

"It's going to be so awesome to be training with Olympians too. I really want to focus on improving my breaststroke technique at camp."

Amelia Williams is another swimmer who is keen for the experience.

"Tom has a pretty cool line up of swimming and tourist activities for us; going to museums, castles, the zoo, trying lots of different foods and swim training with local squads and visiting schools," she said.

"We are all really lucky to have support from our teachers at our schools who are helping us get all our assessment done before we go."

The Gladiators would also like to thank family and friends who supported all their fundraising efforts over the past months.