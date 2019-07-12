PICS: Elite rugby talent session at Marley Oval on Monday
RUGBY UNION: Rugby Australia's High Performance team will be back on the road next week to uncover more First Nations talent throughout regional Queensland.
Previous sessions:
The third leg of the #dreamBigTime tour will kick off on Monday with Bundaberg the first pit-stop followed by a session at Marley Brown Oval from 6.30-8pm.
Following the talent ID tours the top 130 players will be flown to Sydney for a four-day camp where their skills will be put to the test in front of a panel of national coaches.
Two squads of 20 will then be chosen to represent two First Nations Sevens sides who will compete in five domestic and two international tournaments.
The long-term goal will be welcoming at least two players into the Australian Sevens squads for the 2024 Olympics.
Former Australian men's Sevens assistant coach Jarred Hodges is leading the project with the support of Rugby Australia and the Member Unions.
"We're excited to get back out to regional Australia where we know there is a genuine thirst for rugby," he said.
"We witnessed more than one thousand people put on a superb performance on the first two tours and we're expecting that number to double.
"We will have several Australian Sevens stars joining us again to help host sessions and educate people around the international opportunities this sport has to offer."
"Following these visits we will work with the Member Unions to re-visit each of these communities and keep in regular contact to maintain and grow First Nations talent."
Rugby Australia has also partnered with the Aboriginal Medical Services in each of the towns to promote the importance of keeping healthy both on and off the field.
Rugby Australia invites all First Nations Peoples aged 14-25 to register on the Rugby Australia website.
PROGRAM HERE
July 15
Bundaberg 1.30-3pm Brothers Sports Club
Gladstone 6.30-8pm Marley Brown Oval
July 16
Biloela 10-11.30am Biloela Shwogrounds
Woorabinda 2.30-4pm Gordon Henry Oval
July 17
St Brendan's 11am-1.30pm St Brendan's High
Rockhampton 4.30-6.30pm Rugby Park
July 18
Mackay Noon-2pm Slade Point
Bowen 6-7.30pm Bowen Sporting Complex
July 19
Kirwin High 9.30-11.30am Kirwin High
Charters Towers 1-2.30pm Dave Thomas Oval
Townsville 4.30-6.30pm Townsville Rugby Park
July 20
Mount Isa 6.30-8pm Mount Isa Rugby Park
July 21
Cloncurry 9.30-11am Cloncurry Recreation Ground
Normanton 5.30-7pm John Henry Memorial Oval
July 22
Croydon 10-11.30am Croydon Sports Ground
Ravenshoe 4.30-6pm Ascham Sporting Fields
July 23
Cairns (school's) 10am-noon Jones Park
Yarrabah 2-3.30pm Jilara Oval
Cairns (clubs) 6-7.30pm Jones Park
July 24
Mossman 10-11.30am Coronation Park
Hope Vale 4.30-6.30pm Hope Vale Sports Complex
July 25
Atherton 2-3.30pm Evans Park
July 26
Thursday Island 1.30-5pm Ken Brown Memorial Oval