PICS: Elite rugby talent session at Marley Oval on Monday

RUGBY UNION: Rugby Australia's High Performance team will be back on the road next week to uncover more First Nations talent throughout regional Queensland.

The third leg of the #dreamBigTime tour will kick off on Monday with Bundaberg the first pit-stop followed by a session at Marley Brown Oval from 6.30-8pm.

Following the talent ID tours the top 130 players will be flown to Sydney for a four-day camp where their skills will be put to the test in front of a panel of national coaches.

Two squads of 20 will then be chosen to represent two First Nations Sevens sides who will compete in five domestic and two international tournaments.

The long-term goal will be welcoming at least two players into the Australian Sevens squads for the 2024 Olympics.

Former Australian men's Sevens assistant coach Jarred Hodges is leading the project with the support of Rugby Australia and the Member Unions.

"We're excited to get back out to regional Australia where we know there is a genuine thirst for rugby," he said.

"We witnessed more than one thousand people put on a superb performance on the first two tours and we're expecting that number to double.

"We will have several Australian Sevens stars joining us again to help host sessions and educate people around the international opportunities this sport has to offer."

"Following these visits we will work with the Member Unions to re-visit each of these communities and keep in regular contact to maintain and grow First Nations talent."

Rugby Australia has also partnered with the Aboriginal Medical Services in each of the towns to promote the importance of keeping healthy both on and off the field.

Rugby Australia invites all First Nations Peoples aged 14-25 to register on the Rugby Australia website.

PROGRAM HERE

July 15

Bundaberg 1.30-3pm Brothers Sports Club

Gladstone 6.30-8pm Marley Brown Oval

July 16

Biloela 10-11.30am Biloela Shwogrounds

Woorabinda 2.30-4pm Gordon Henry Oval

July 17

St Brendan's 11am-1.30pm St Brendan's High

Rockhampton 4.30-6.30pm Rugby Park

July 18

Mackay Noon-2pm Slade Point

Bowen 6-7.30pm Bowen Sporting Complex

July 19

Kirwin High 9.30-11.30am Kirwin High

Charters Towers 1-2.30pm Dave Thomas Oval

Townsville 4.30-6.30pm Townsville Rugby Park

July 20

Mount Isa 6.30-8pm Mount Isa Rugby Park

July 21

Cloncurry 9.30-11am Cloncurry Recreation Ground

Normanton 5.30-7pm John Henry Memorial Oval

July 22

Croydon 10-11.30am Croydon Sports Ground

Ravenshoe 4.30-6pm Ascham Sporting Fields

July 23

Cairns (school's) 10am-noon Jones Park

Yarrabah 2-3.30pm Jilara Oval

Cairns (clubs) 6-7.30pm Jones Park

July 24

Mossman 10-11.30am Coronation Park

Hope Vale 4.30-6.30pm Hope Vale Sports Complex

July 25

Atherton 2-3.30pm Evans Park

July 26

Thursday Island 1.30-5pm Ken Brown Memorial Oval