PICS: Drivers tested in unpredictable fifth round of drags

Jason Schneider competes in Round 5 of the Central Qld Drag Racing Championships. Matt Taylor GLA270719DRAG

MOTORSPORT: There was plenty of smoking and roaring action at the Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

While the Central Coast Car Club had its khanacross event on in the same venue, the fifth round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association championship was on.

CQDRA president Glenn Williams said there was an upset in the Super Street class.

"The Super Street battle took a turn and was quite an upset with the leader winning his three heats but not making it to the final as he didn't get close enough to his dial in to get there," Williams said of leader Brett Kelly.

Mark Jameson took out top qualifier and the win while Andrew Kiernan was runner-up.

Williams said a couple of other drivers stood the test in different classes.

"Nick Horsburgh dropped back to Street from Super Street this round due to car problems and took the win," he said.

"Nathan Ward and Jeff Griffin put in some powerhouse performances in Modified Bike bracket."

The president said conditions were perfect with good competitor numbers.

"We had a great meeting with fantastic weather for spectators and competitors," Williams said.

"We had a good turn out in competitors and as predicted some upsets on the day."

Focus now turns to the All Bike Drags this Saturday.

"It is also the biggest and best All Bike meet in the country with live music after the event to entertain everyone," Williams said.