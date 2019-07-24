PICS: Drags to whet appetite for Gladstone's petrol heads

Brett Kelly is leading the way and will be hard to catch.

Brett Kelly is leading the way and will be hard to catch. Matt Taylor GLA230219DRAG

MOTORSPORT: Ideal weather will greet drivers and riders for round five of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship this Saturday.

CQDRA president Glenn Williams hopes for big competitor numbers given there is still two full days to nominate.

Charlie Houston in round two of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsport Complex. Matt Taylor GLA230319DRAG

"The competitor numbers are looking good and hopefully with late entries it will make for a good meeting," Williams said.

There will be seven classes which includes the Junior Drag Bike Exhibition Class.

The event is expected to attract drivers and riders from afar.

"It's been a couple of months since our last meet so everyone needs a fix," Williams said.

"We do have entries from Mackay to Gold Coast and the west coming."

Williams said a Gladstone competitor Gladstone competitor would be keen to continue his winning momentum.

Harrison Thwaite during qualifying at the final round of the CQDRA Championship, held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex, 20 October 2018. Matt Taylor GLA201018DRAG

"We will see if Brett Kelly in Super Street can keep his run of wins going in the Ford Hardtop," Williams said.

"A few missing racers are coming back so it will make things interesting in other brackets.

"We would like some extra numbers in the street bracket, so anyone wanting to have a run, come down and we will help you out."

Gates open at 10am with qualifying from noon on Saturday.

There is also the Off Street Meet on Friday from 6pm.

OTHER INFO

Racer Nomination Information

Gates Open - 8am

Office opens for entrants 10am-1pm

Scrutineering from 10am-1pm

Pre Race Meeting - 12.45pm at the base of the Tower

Driver Entry Fee - $135 (Includes 2 x Crew) (Members: $115)

Junior Entry Fee - $85 (Includes 2 x Crew) (Members: $65)

Friday Night Off Street Meet - $25 (Only if entered to race in the Saturday Championships)

LATE FEE - $30 - If not received 7 days prior to event plus $15 for ANDRA day licence if required