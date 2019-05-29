PICS: Depth of Gladstone squash shines through

CHAMPION TEAM: The whole winning Capricornia team including school coaches Rhonda Hite and Janelle Scobie.

SQUASH: In a massive boost for the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Club, four Gladstone players helped the Capricornia team to win the Schools Squash Championship in Bundaberg.

The Harbour City's awesome foursome of Nicholas Briggs, Oliver Tang, Madisyn Harris and Sanya Arora played against talented and Australian high-ranked players and acquitted themselves well.

"Nicholas still aged 15 made the Queensland under-19 team," Gladstone club coach Richard Williams said.

U19 boy's Cap winners Wesley Dyer, Nicolas Briggs and Brendan McDonald. Contributed GLA290519SQ

"Oliver Tang is 13 and played in his first state championships and he won seven out of his eight matches.

"He earned the honour of being named reserve for the state U15 team."

Madisyn was promoted to a higher group in her second championship and played exceptionally well.

"Sanya Arora is new to the sport and played in her first championship where she had her first wins," Williams said.

"She teamed up with Madisyn in doubles to earn several points for the Capricornia team."

Under-15 Capricornia winners Aaron Bryant, Oliver Tang, Brady Roser and Matthew Brazier. Contributed GLA290519SQ

Williams said he took pride in the important roles the Gladstone players have had during the championship.

Mackay's Wesley Dyer won the U19 boy's title which made it three-in-a row for the talented youngster.

Capricornia's Brendan McDonald (Mackay) and Nicholas made it three Capricornia representatives out of five in the U19 Queensland boy's team.

Mathew Brazier, of Mackay, also made the U15 boy's state team.

It was not just Williams who helped develop Nicholas (pictured), there were others who have been big influences.

"Gladstone Tennis and Squash now have Emily Turner and Carl Tiplady running coaching sessions on Wednesday afternoons," Williams said.

"Indeed Carl and a number of other club members have had input into young Nicholas Briggs' success."

Attention now turns to prepare for the Queensland Junior Championship in Brisbane on June 30.