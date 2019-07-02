Menu
FIFTH: Chanel netball side.
Netball

PICS: Chanel netball team to be streamed live this afternoon

NICK KOSSATCH
by
2nd Jul 2019 12:59 PM | Updated: 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: Chanel College is currently playing against St Teresa's Townsville and that game will be followed by a live-streamed match against Downloads College today at 2pm.

WATCH HERE - click livestream

EARLIER: Chanel College currently sit fifth in Pool D after day one of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Championship in Bundaberg.

With plenty of games left, the Gladstone side has the chance to move up the ladder.

Chanel's win came against St Ursula's 18-10.

"A slow start, but the team picked it up with some tight aggressive defence and pure speed and accuracy in attack," Chanel coach Kylie Kickbusch said after the first match.

A second half fightback was not enough against Holy Spirit Mackay in a 16-15 loss.

yesterday's final game against Canterbury College resulted in a 21-13 loss. Competition continues today.

chanel netball confraternity carnival netball queensland competitions
Gladstone Observer

