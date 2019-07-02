PICS: Chanel netball team to be streamed live this afternoon

NETBALL: Chanel College is currently playing against St Teresa's Townsville and that game will be followed by a live-streamed match against Downloads College today at 2pm.

EARLIER: Chanel College currently sit fifth in Pool D after day one of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Championship in Bundaberg.

With plenty of games left, the Gladstone side has the chance to move up the ladder.

Chanel's win came against St Ursula's 18-10.

"A slow start, but the team picked it up with some tight aggressive defence and pure speed and accuracy in attack," Chanel coach Kylie Kickbusch said after the first match.

A second half fightback was not enough against Holy Spirit Mackay in a 16-15 loss.

yesterday's final game against Canterbury College resulted in a 21-13 loss. Competition continues today.