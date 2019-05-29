PICS: Club continues to grow membership numbers

BIG WIN: Meteors' Joanna Homann looks ahead for a pass and is challenged by Souths' Ashley-Kay Lindeberg.

HOCKEY: On the back of wins by Meteors' women's and men's teams last weekend, the club will have a Meteors Club Day on Saturday.

All of the Meteors senior and junior teams will play on the same day from morning until the final game - the seventh round of the Central Queensland Hockey League - between Meteors and Park Avenue Brothers at 6.10pm on turf field two.

Meteors women take on Wanderers after a 6-2 win against Gladstone Souths last weekend while the men will be keen to back up their 9-0 win over Sparks with another victory against Brothers.

Meteors player Jordyn Wilson said there will also be plenty of action off the pitches.

"Where all Meteors teams will be playing on Saturday which is a rare occasion that all teams play on the same day, we will be drawing our 2019 major raffle where someone has the chance to win a $5000 travel voucher,” he said.

"This fundraiser will help us purchase new equipment for the club and maybe help fund some extra club development projects.

"It will be a chance to celebrate all the hard work put in by a lot of people to get where we are now.”

Wilson said the club has 150 members during a time when some sporting clubs are struggling with membership numbers.

"We are fighting against the tide and continuing to grow through and provide a great culture, positive experience and an enjoyable product for all of our members,” he said.

WEEKEND GAMES

Tomorrow

A2M: Souths v Sparks 7pm

Saturday

Juniors: 8.30am-12.15pm

Seniors: 1.40pm-7.35pm

CQHL in Gladstone

Meteors v Wanderers 4.35pm - women; Meteors v Brothers 6.10pm - men; Gladstone Souths v Sparks 7.35 - women

CQHL in Rockhampton

Southern Suburbs v Sparks - men 4pm