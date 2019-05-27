PICS: Clinic and exhibition game produced touch of class

TOUCH: North Queensland Cowboys and current assistant Australian and Queensland men's coach Phil Gyemore praised the efforts of the Gladstone Touch Association after clinics and an exhibition match were held on the weekend.

Cowboys clinic Contributed GLA270519TCH

The Briffney Creek Junior Touch Fields were packed and 120 juniors attended the clinic run by a Cowboys side which included Gladstone's Justin Cridland.

"From a North Queensland Cowboys point of view, it was a fantastic weekend and the Gladstone Junior Touch did a fantastic job by Dennis Black and all of the committee," Gyemore said.

"There were a lot of smiles on all of the kids' faces and we did all the things that we had all set out to achieve."

The Cowboy players spent two hours with Gladstone's junior players and then they signed all the kids' shirts.

Cowboys opened their NRL Touch Premiership campaign with a 7-5 win against Parramatta Eels on April 6.

The NQ Cowboys squad Contributed GLA270519TCH

The players tuned up for their next game against Newcastle Knights on June 8 in Townsville with an exhibition game. "The exhibition game was between our 20 squad members," Gyemore said.

"A lot of them are pushing their cases for selection (for the game against Knights)."

Gladstone Touch's Dennis Black said there were hundreds of spectators at the match.

"The Cowboys exhibition game was of a really high standard including the referees which had Dan Larose and Charlie Falconer, who is only 15 years old," Black said.

"There was approximately 400 people who packed the junior stands for the game.

"It was great to see the overwhelming response from the community to support this event."

Black said the Cowboys players said it was one of the best turnouts for a clinic they had attended.

"The team were so generous in their time and sharing of knowledge, including presenting their clinic cowboys shirts to some lucky kids," Black said.

"The success of the event came down to some great local sponsors including Gladstone Regional Council and Gladstone Junior Rugby League allowing us to use the field.

"The general touch football community put in a lot of time to make it happen in only four weeks."