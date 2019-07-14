Menu
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Central FC's Jayden Clark rises above for a header.
Soccer

PICS: Central's task has got that much tougher

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Jul 2019 5:16 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
SOCCER: Central's task to make the Central Queensland Premier League top four has been made just that little bit more difficult.

Bluebirds United Football Club inflicted a 4-0 wound which had opened up a two-game buffer between themselves and Central on the ladder.

Just one game had separated the two clubs and just one goal was the difference in the season goal aggregate, but it has now ballooned to five.

Yianni Kondilis had a night out for the visitors at Sun Valley Oval.

He finished with a hat-trick while team-mate Sean Jasperson also got on the board.

Central has much work to do and the team's task is not made easier with an away game date against second-placed Frenchville on Saturday.

Central team manager Shane Clark said they must beat Frenchville to have any finals aspirations.

"It does make it a lot more hard," Clark said.

"Bluebirds were more physical than us."

Strikers Garth Lawrie and Dylan Clark kept Central in the hunt and the Central manager said the team were not without its chances.

"We had a few chances from corners and set pieces," Clark said.

The result was better for Central's Gladstone rivals Clinton after the green-and-whites' 2-0 win against Nerimbera at Clinton Oval.

It puts reigning premiers Clinton just one win behind Frenchville and two-games clear of Bluebirds.

Scores were locked away at 0-0 at half-time before a late brace of goals broke the deadlock.

Ethan Munster found the back of the net in the 79th minute and 10 minutes later Anthony Cobb slotted through the other just minutes away from full time.

Clinton are at home again in a top-four clash against Bluebirds this Saturday at 7pm.

