PICS: Central Queensland talent pool is getting deeper

HOVERING: Nyasha Mhuka flies through for a try in the State Championship at Toowoomba.

RUGBY UNION: The Central Queensland region is a treasure trove of junior rugby talent.

That was very much in evidence in two separate competitions held at Ballymore and Toowoomba recently.

Gladstone's Nyasha Mhuka, Malachi Tuakara and now Gold Coast-based Trevor King shone for the Central Queensland Bushrangers' under-14 team in Toowoomba.

Bushrangers tour manager and Queensland Country board member Dave Glover was super impressed with what eventuated at the tournament.

"It went really well for us,” he said.

"It's the best the CQ Bushrangers have performed and the under-13 team finished third. The under-16, under-14 and under-13 sides all made theplay-offs as well.”

Hooker Tuakara, winger Mhuka and King all performed above and beyond to earn Queensland Country selection for the Ballymore Country Championship showdown against Queensland City.

Their under-14 Country side beat their City counterparts 15-12.

"We'd never won in the under-14 age group before and all three Gladstone players did very well in that game,” Glover said.

Queensland Country's under-16 and under-13 both drew with City, 22-22 and 27-27 respectively.

"We're counting the results as a clean sweep for Country,” Glover said.

Glover also said there were some scouts on the lookout for talent.

"There were two from the Talent Identification Program who had a look at the under-16 and under-13 players for future state side selections,” he said.

Glover said the number of juniors playing rugby was increasing.

"This opens up a number of opportunities and pathways in Gladstone, as shown with Nyasha Mhuka, Malachi Tuakara and Trevor King,” he said.

"That's thanks to the coaches and support staff who see the potential coming through in these pathways.”