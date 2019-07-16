Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOVERING: Nyasha Mhuka flies through for a try in the State Championship at Toowoomba.
HOVERING: Nyasha Mhuka flies through for a try in the State Championship at Toowoomba. Amanda Ball GLA150719GOATSJRS
Rugby Union

PICS: Central Queensland talent pool is getting deeper

NICK KOSSATCH
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: The Central Queensland region is a treasure trove of junior rugby talent.

Malachi Tuakara
Malachi Tuakara Amanda Ball GLA150719GOATSJRS

That was very much in evidence in two separate competitions held at Ballymore and Toowoomba recently.

Gladstone's Nyasha Mhuka, Malachi Tuakara and now Gold Coast-based Trevor King shone for the Central Queensland Bushrangers' under-14 team in Toowoomba.

Bushrangers tour manager and Queensland Country board member Dave Glover was super impressed with what eventuated at the tournament.

"It went really well for us,” he said.

"It's the best the CQ Bushrangers have performed and the under-13 team finished third. The under-16, under-14 and under-13 sides all made theplay-offs as well.”

Hooker Tuakara, winger Mhuka and King all performed above and beyond to earn Queensland Country selection for the Ballymore Country Championship showdown against Queensland City.

Their under-14 Country side beat their City counterparts 15-12.

Trevor King now with Gold Coast
Trevor King now with Gold Coast Amanda Ball GLA150719GOATSJRS

"We'd never won in the under-14 age group before and all three Gladstone players did very well in that game,” Glover said.

Queensland Country's under-16 and under-13 both drew with City, 22-22 and 27-27 respectively.

"We're counting the results as a clean sweep for Country,” Glover said.

Glover also said there were some scouts on the lookout for talent.

"There were two from the Talent Identification Program who had a look at the under-16 and under-13 players for future state side selections,” he said.

Glover said the number of juniors playing rugby was increasing.

"This opens up a number of opportunities and pathways in Gladstone, as shown with Nyasha Mhuka, Malachi Tuakara and Trevor King,” he said.

"That's thanks to the coaches and support staff who see the potential coming through in these pathways.”

goats grufcs queensland reds academy rugby australia rugby union club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    premium_icon FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    Business Find out how you can score a cupcake during the store's relaunch ceremony

    Travelling tools on show at CNW Gladstone

    premium_icon Travelling tools on show at CNW Gladstone

    Business 'Everything you can ever think of is on this truck'

    CCTV footage captures bizarre Chemist Warehouse theft

    premium_icon CCTV footage captures bizarre Chemist Warehouse theft

    News Lawyer tells court her client is embarrassed