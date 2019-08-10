PICS: BITS Saints block out Gladstone Suns

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints have warmed up for the AFL Capricornia finals series with a solid 22.9 (141) to 7.9 (51) win against Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns.

The Saints will now meet Rockhampton Brothers in a cut-throat semi-final at Clinton Oval this Saturday

After a slow start, the Saints broke the game open in the second quarter as Tyson McMahon booted a career-high nine goals.

Ruckman Sam Ianson dominated while his BITS Saints team-mate Danny Conway won plenty of quality possessions.

McMahon bamboozled Suns' Ricky McClure with a pirouette in a Robbie Gray-style major.

BITS Saints

Goal Kickers: T. McMahon 9, B. Clarke 5, C. Dominguez 2, J. Keleher 2, B. Huth, S. Schofield, R. Shanks, M. Gates

Best Players: T. McMahon, D. Conway, B. Clarke, S. I''Anson, J. Keleher

MORE LATER