Tyson McMahon outmanoevres Ricky McClure for a goal
AFL

PICS: Saints block out Gladstone Suns as Billy plays 350th

NICK KOSSATCH
by
11th Aug 2019 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM
AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints have warmed up for the AFL Capricornia finals series with a solid 22.9 (141) to 7.9 (51) win against Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns.

The Saints will now meet Rockhampton Brothers in a cut-throat semi-final at Clinton Oval this Saturday

After a slow start, the Saints broke the game open in the second quarter as Tyson McMahon booted a career-high nine goals.

Ruckman Sam I'Anson dominated while his BITS Saints team-mate Danny Conway won plenty of quality possessions.

McMahon bamboozled Suns' Ricky McClure with a pirouette in a Robbie Gray-style major.

It was a competitive first quarter with the Suns just 13-points down after Kurt Smith (three goals) got Gladstone off to a fast start with two goals.

The Saints put the game beyond doubt with an 8.3 to 2.0 second quarter and went on with the job to keep the Suns to just another two goals in the second half.

Jamie Hill was lively for Suns as was Adam Hornbrook and Lee Verrall.

Meanwhile Saints veteran Keith Bilston celebrated his 350th senior match in the best possible way.

The classy utility booted five goals in the BITS reserves' 13.11 (89) to 3.4 (22) win against the Suns.

Bilston's team-mate Damon Stebbings said fellow veterans Darren and Daniel Boase also played to be part of the milestone.

"We just fed the ball to 'Billy'," Stebbings said.

Bilston was best for the Saints while Gladstone Suns' Shaun McClure never stopped trying.

BITS Saints A-grade and reserves will meet Rockhampton Brothers and Panthers respectively this Saturday in elimination semi-finals at Clinton Oval.

The reserves game is on at 12.30 with the A-grade final at 3.30pm.

A-grade

BITS Saints

Goal Kickers: T. McMahon 9, B. Clarke 5, C. Dominguez 2, J. Keleher 2, B. Huth, S. Schofield, R. Shanks, M. Gates

Best Players: T. McMahon, D. Conway, B. Clarke, S. I''Anson, J. Keleher

Gladstone
Goal Kickers: K. Smith 3, L. Hope, L. Verrall, S. Taft, N. Parnaby
Best Players: J. Hill, A. Hornbrook, L. Verrall

Reserves

BITS
Goal Kickers: K. Bilston 5, D. Boase 3, K. Mongta 2, T. Bartlett, T. Reuben, J. Cunninghame
Best Players: K. Bilston, J. Cunninghame, J. Roper, K. Mongta, F. Stebbings, D. Boase

Gladstone
Goal Kickers: J. Terrick, D. Walker, J. Castle
Best Players: S. McClure, H. Barker, C. Docherty




 

