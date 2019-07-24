PICS: Big chance for Tannum Seaguls to swoop Brothers

TEAM LEADER: Krystal Sulter is positive about her side's chances against ladder leaders Bundaberg Brothers.

TEAM LEADER: Krystal Sulter is positive about her side's chances against ladder leaders Bundaberg Brothers. Colleen James 230719KRYSTAL

RUGBY LEAGUE: There will be plenty of motivation for two Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women competition teams at 1.30pm on Saturday at Bundaberg's Salter Oval Fields.

Tannum Seagals and Bundaberg Brothers will do battle for the Toyota Cup and the game will have extra spice because it will be a top-two clash.

PICS:

Photos View Photo Gallery

Brothers are three games clear on top while Seagals need to win to keep Gladstone Wallaby's at bay.

Seagals' captain Krystal Sulter believed her team can win the silverware which the two top sides play for at the end of the first full round of games.

"We're pretty confident we can beat Brothers and we have worked on our fitness over the past few weeks," she said.

"We have worked on executing our plays at training."

Seagals went down in a thriller 30-24 in April and 24-6 eight weeks ago.

Aside from the absence of gun five-eighth Vassa Hunter, Sulter said her replacement had filled the void wonderfully well.

"Shakeera Utotaonga replaced Vassa and she has done a great job," Sulter said.

The skipper was pleased with her form in the fullback position and she said the combined competition was great for the Gladstone and Bundy clubs.

"It's a pretty good competition and more challenging," Sulter said.

"It's great that we can reach out and play against other teams from another region."

In other games Wallabys take on Waves and Valleys-Roosters play Hervey Bay all on Saturday in Bundy's Salter Field's two and three respectively also at 1.30pm.

WORDS FROM SEAGALS' PLAYMAKER PRUE HAIR:

"Both of our previous games against Brothers this season have been very close and we have just not quite been able to finish off the game."

"Our chances this time around are quite good to beat brothers and win the cup."

"This season has seen us suffer a lot of injuries throughout our team in key playing positions so we have had to swap and change our side a lot."

"Players have had yo play in unfamiliar positions for some games so our form has been a bit all over the place this season."

"The players that have been called on to step up to key positions have always done a fantastic job for the team."

"Our key players have been Ashley Docherty who is currently the leading try scorer for the entire women's competition."

"Nikita Rhind is our hooker who is playing in her first season of rugby league and has made it to the Central Crows Emerging Squad earlier in the year.

"Krystal Sulter always leads from the front and puts in 100 per cent and plays well above her weight every game she plays."