Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEAM LEADER: Krystal Sulter is positive about her side's chances against ladder leaders Bundaberg Brothers.
TEAM LEADER: Krystal Sulter is positive about her side's chances against ladder leaders Bundaberg Brothers. Colleen James 230719KRYSTAL
Rugby League

PICS: Big chance for Tannum Seaguls to swoop Brothers

NICK KOSSATCH
by
24th Jul 2019 10:46 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: There will be plenty of motivation for two Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women competition teams at 1.30pm on Saturday at Bundaberg's Salter Oval Fields.

Tannum Seagals and Bundaberg Brothers will do battle for the Toyota Cup and the game will have extra spice because it will be a top-two clash.

PICS:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Brothers are three games clear on top while Seagals need to win to keep Gladstone Wallaby's at bay.

Seagals' captain Krystal Sulter believed her team can win the silverware which the two top sides play for at the end of the first full round of games.

"We're pretty confident we can beat Brothers and we have worked on our fitness over the past few weeks," she said.

"We have worked on executing our plays at training."

Seagals went down in a thriller 30-24 in April and 24-6 eight weeks ago.

Aside from the absence of gun five-eighth Vassa Hunter, Sulter said her replacement had filled the void wonderfully well.

"Shakeera Utotaonga replaced Vassa and she has done a great job," Sulter said.

The skipper was pleased with her form in the fullback position and she said the combined competition was great for the Gladstone and Bundy clubs.

"It's a pretty good competition and more challenging," Sulter said.

"It's great that we can reach out and play against other teams from another region."

In other games Wallabys take on Waves and Valleys-Roosters play Hervey Bay all on Saturday in Bundy's Salter Field's two and three respectively also at 1.30pm.

WORDS FROM SEAGALS' PLAYMAKER PRUE HAIR:

"Both of our previous games against Brothers this season have been very close and we have just not quite been able to finish off the game."

"Our chances this time around are quite good to beat brothers and win the cup."

"This season has seen us suffer a lot of injuries throughout our team in key playing positions so we have had to swap and change our side a lot."

"Players have had yo play in unfamiliar positions for some games so our form has been a bit all over the place this season."

"The players that have been called on to step up to key positions have always done a fantastic job for the team."

"Our key players have been Ashley Docherty who is currently the leading try scorer for the entire women's competition."

"Nikita Rhind is our hooker who is playing in her first season of rugby league and has made it to the Central Crows Emerging Squad earlier in the year.

"Krystal Sulter always leads from the front and puts in 100 per cent and plays well above her weight every game she plays."

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Meet the man taking charge at Calliope high school

    premium_icon Meet the man taking charge at Calliope high school

    Education The founding principal is set to bring a vast array of experience.

    Fish and chips shop for sale after unexpected closure

    premium_icon Fish and chips shop for sale after unexpected closure

    Business 'We have to close the doors until further notice'

    Find out how you can celebrate a jam-packed seniors week

    premium_icon Find out how you can celebrate a jam-packed seniors week

    News IT'S time to celebrate the region's senior citizens.

    New CEO lands job ahead of international candidates

    premium_icon New CEO lands job ahead of international candidates

    Business Meet the new CEO who has big shoes to fill at GAPDL.