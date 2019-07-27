PICS: Accidental hero does it for CQ Spirit in Gladstone

RACE IS ON: Marni Broomham and Central's Chloe Stewart chase the ball.

RACE IS ON: Marni Broomham and Central's Chloe Stewart chase the ball. Nick Kossatch GLA270719CQSPVCENT

SOCCER: A brace of brilliant goals to CQ Spirit striker Marni Broomham helped her team to a memorable 2-0 win against Central in the curtain-raiser to the Gladstone Select Team and Brisbane Roar game.

Spirit looked the better team throughout although Central threatened late in the game as the heat started to take its toll.

Broomham was somewhat of an accidental hero.

"I haven't properly played in two years for Meteors and it was good to play for the indigenous side," she said.

Broomham struck in the first half and then bounced on a loose ball in the second.

"It was an even game," she said.

The striker said she was unsure if she will play in the regular competition, but has not totally ruled it out.

Central midfielder Beck Emerson said the game was played in great spirit.

"It was certainly a competitive game and we did not know what to expect," she said.

Youngster Jordan Porter played a cracking game and Emerson described some passages of play as 'end-to-end football'.