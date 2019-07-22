PICS: 40th birthday bash a winner for Boyne Tannum Sharks

SOCCER: There was much celebrating as past and current players congregated to the The Bill Vloedmans Soccer Fields on Saturday.

Boyne Tannum Sharks celebrated its 40th year with a bumper seven games which included a huge 6-0 win for the club's division one men's team against Biloela Valleys.

Tony Jacob Mol was one of many past players who relived the glory days.

"Had a great day at the 40 year celebration," he said on the Boyne Tannum Soccer supporters group on Facebook.

"To a club that I thoroughly enjoyed playing for, for nearly 20 years congratulations on 40 years and still going strong,

"Was good to catch up with some of the oldies from years gone by."

Another former player, Daryl Shaw, wrote the following on the site:

"I am thankful for being able to attend such a great day at BITS it is great to see juniors and seniors and families attend such a great day and all the past players," Shaw said.

"Thanks for letting me be a part of this club."

Sharks' senior secretary Lisa Yasso thankwed a number of people in another Facebook post.

"Special mention to Kristen Love, Christine Wells and Ebony Yasso for organising," she said.

"Thank you to the Ebits students for hosting the kids activity tent and also to Chappy Dale and the Tannum Sands State High School Relay for Life team for manning the burger stall."