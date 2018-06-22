Picking the best time to leave your business

KNOWING when to get out of a business is just as big a decision as starting one.

Accountant Joe Smith of Sothertons Gladstone says it's important to know what your exit strategy is.

"When people come to talk to us about starting a business, the one question we try to ask them is if they've thought about how they're going to get out of the business?" he said.

"Do they have a five or 10 year plan?

"Or if they're young enough they could be looking at a 20-year strategy."

Mr Smith said that many long-term business owners can find it hard to let go.

"If they've been in the business a long time, it's almost part of their family," he said.

"Some owners may find it hard to walk away from the income.

"There may be potential for the owner to keep growing it, to keep hitting earnings targets, but that's what the new owner will be wanting to do to."

Mr Smith said there are things owners can put in place to make the business attractive to potential buyers.

"Obviously the figures need to look good, or if there are different areas of the business that could be sold off separately," he said.

"We work with them to identify what their objective is.

"Planning is crucial, ideally they'll need a minimum of a year to look at an exit strategy, perhaps five depending on the business.

"Business owners have to remember, they can't work forever."