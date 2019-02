A LOCAL trainer wants to inspire women to nurture their mind, body and soul.

Essential Body Personal Training owner Angela Larose will be the guest speaker at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre's upcoming International Women's Day Morning Tea event.

Ms Larose has been in the fitness industry for two decades and her journey began by overcoming a difficult personal challenge.

"During the time I was studying fitness I was diagnosed with cancer,” Ms Larose said.

"A big part of me getting through the illness was the fact that I was fit and strong.

"When I got through that I just thought 'wow, I really need to share this'.”

Ms Larose said at the upcoming event she would impart her knowledge on how to overcome life's obstacles to achieve positive growth.

"We all have bad stuff happen to us,” she said.

"... (People) think 'oh, I can't do this because I've had cancer', or 'I can't do this because I've raised five children' or 'it's too hard because I'm divorced'.

"But you can, you can just pick yourself back up and keep going and if you do that you become a stronger person.”

Ms Larose said she wanted to teach others how to improve themselves physically but not at the expense of appreciating their bodies.

"We all hate something about our bodies, we're not all Elle Macphersons or pretty ballerinas or gymnasts, the first thing you can do is say 'okay I'm going to start liking myself for who I am,” she said.

"Once you love your body you actually want to start nurturing it.

"People look at someone who's really fit and think 'that's way too hard, I'm never going to get there' but it's not that hard, it's really not rocket science, it's about being consistent and committed.”

The International Women's Day Morning Tea event will run from 10am-noon on Friday, March 8 at 20 Tank St.

It is free but registrations are essential for catering purposes. Phone the centre on 49791456.