PIC: Gladstone skydiver set to do more massive challenges

Martin Barkley reaches new heights in an adrenaline-filled sport.

Martin Barkley reaches new heights in an adrenaline-filled sport. Skydive Perris GLA180619SKYDIVE

EXTREME SPORTS: He thrives on what others may call crazy stuff.

Meet Martin Barkley (pictured below) has reached new heights after he - and his 129 skydiving mates - set a new Australian record.

"We achieved the national Australian record of 130 skydivers in formation. It was at 19,000 feet and took 65 seconds to accomplish,” Barkley said.

LET'S GET HIGH: Martin Barkley reaches new heights with adrenaline-filled sport. Skydive Perris GLA180619SKYDIVE

The amazing feat was done above the sunny skies above Perris in California.

Barkley beat a previous record in which he was also a part of.

"This took four years in the making and the last record of 119 way was 2015,” he said.

Barkley said it's not about him.

His motto is: "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work”.

"Records do not come easy, it really shows teamwork gets results,” Barkley said.

Martin Barkley reaches new heights in adrenaline-filled sport. Skydive Perris GLA180619SKYDIVE

The electrician at Rio Tinto has been testing his mettle since becoming a shift electrical instrument technician with the Heron crew.

"As an adrenaline junkie, since being with Rio, I have also scuba dived with Great White Sharks in South Australia and hiked in the Himalayas,” Barkley said.

"They are all aspects of adrenaline. It's uplifting and one of the best things I have done - I get a thrill.”

Barkley said he works to live and not lives to work.

"I have now been at Rio Tinto for nearly six years. I really enjoy the diversity of my role and the team environment which I have seen myself for many years,” he said.

Next on the agenda is more skydiving and hiking.

"I'm hoping to go to Africa and go hiking at Mount Kilimanjaro,” Barkley said.

As for practice, he'll climb the 632m Mt Larcom...again.

"I've done it about 18 times and it's about an hour up to the summit and it's a great view,” Barkley said.

"My future challenges are endless as I live for life.”