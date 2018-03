Shelly Williamson at the Zonta Club of Gladstone's International Women's Day Breakfast, on 11 March at the Gladstone Events Centre.

Shelly Williamson at the Zonta Club of Gladstone's International Women's Day Breakfast, on 11 March at the Gladstone Events Centre. Matt Taylor GLA110318WDAY

HUNDREDS of Central Queensland women and men flocked to Gladstone's Event Centre on Sunday for an International Women's breakfast.

With more than 235 breakfast-goers, the event was easily the most popular place in town.

Hosted by Gladstone women's charity Zonta club, event organiser Karen Marsh said it was a spectacular turn-out for Gladstone.