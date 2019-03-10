Menu
Guest Speaker Anna Daniels at the Zonta Club of Gladstone's 2019 International Women's Day breakfast, held at Yaralla Sports Club. Matt Taylor GLA100319IWDB
PHOTOS: Zonta club shines in fight for gender equality

Matt Taylor
10th Mar 2019 2:09 PM
MORE than 250 people enjoyed breakfast at Yaralla Sports Club yesterday to show support for gender equality around the world.

The Zonta Club of Gladstone's International Women's Day breakfast is its biggest event on the calendar and this year featured guest speaker Anna Daniels.

Club president Alison Kelly said the morning is an opportunity for women to network, catch up with friends and support a great cause.

"It's celebrated all around the world which is amazing," she said.

"We have a lot of events in Gladstone (for IWD) but it gets to be very busy on the day, so we move ours to Sunday making it a more relaxed, enjoyable day.

"It's about celebrating all the things a lot of women don't have that we here in Gladstone are every fortunate to have."

 

Alison said there are a number of barriers facing girls and women in today's society, including domestic violence, education, women's health and gender equality.

She says step by step the gap between men and women is being closed.

"It's not just the women saying what about us, the men are in there fighting too... and that's a joy to see," Alison said.

"We're chipping away at it slowly."

