PHOTOS: Youngsters shine in glimpse to hockey future

Gladstone South Carys Creighton and Gladstone Sparks Summer Blackmore in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final

Gladstone South Carys Creighton and Gladstone Sparks Summer Blackmore in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final Jessica Perkins

HOCKEY: Sparks are through to the A1 women's grand final this Saturday against Meteors after a thrilling 4-3 win against Souths.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was a Saturday night spectacular as two late goals to Joeline Smith and Macauley Ash sealed it for Sparks.

Sparks' coach Alex Jeynes was proud of his young team and the players stepped up when they needed to.

"The girls lifted to the occasion and it was a close game the whole way through," he said.

"Souths played really well and we had to put pressure on them straight away."

The coach said his team was virtually an under-18 side with three-quarters of the side 18 years or under.

"Jaynae Josefski and our goal-keeper Kylie Blackmore were the stand-outs and Macauley Ash played one of her best games of the season," Jeynes said.

Souths' stand-in coach and team manager Lyn Adams praised her young side.

"The scoreline was no indication on how well both teams played and either one could have won it," she said.

Charli-Rose Adams scored twice for Souths and the third quarter was the team's poorest.

"Our third quarter let us down but we lifted in the fourth," Adams said.

She also said the game was a showcase of young hockey stars.

"The young ones stood up for both sides and we have improved out of site from last season," Adams said.

"If we can keep that momentum and keep working well as a team, then we will get even better."

OTHER RESULTS

Gladstone Hockey Association Preliminary Semi Finals Week 2



A2 Women Souths v Yaralla 3-0 Win Souths

A2 Men Sparks v Souths 2-2 Extra Time Draw - Sparks through GF. Higher on ladder

Under 12 Mixed Souths v Blazers 3-2 Win Souths

Under 14 Mixed Sparks v Yaralla 3-0 Win Sparks

Under 16 Mixed Scorchers v Fireballs 2-1 Win Scorchers

A3 Women Meteors v Yaralla 0-1 Win Yaralla

A1 Women Souths v Sparks 3-4 Win Sparks



