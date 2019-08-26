Menu
Tannum's U15 player Jack Westlake, Valleys players Logan Slade (around legs) and Ethan Malone. Jessica Perkins
Rugby League

PHOTOS: Young guns lead the way in times of their lives

NICK KOSSATCH
by
26th Aug 2019 8:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It's finals time and some teams have already taken out the holy grail while others have qualified or are fighting for a spot in the big dance.

Gladstone Valleys added grand final silverware after its under-15 team beat Tannum Seagulls in the decider 24-20.

The Calliope Rooster club was crowing after the U13 team ran over the top of Gladstone Brothers in a 22-10 win.

In the Game of Excellence match, Gladstone Valleys' U12s brought joy to the club after a 20-16 win against Wallabys.

Underdogs Valleys also had three players who were still eligible for U11s.

