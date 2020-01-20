PHOTOS: Yachtie’s Sunday session

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

DOZENS showed up for the second Sunday session hosted by the Gladstone Yacht Club.

This week's singer was Andrew Thomson.

People enjoyed the live music, drinks and the afternoon sun.

Allison Haworth, Jo Hinsch and Isla Smales were visiting from Brisbane and were on their way to Heron Island.

Venue manager Tom Ranginui said the event was on a trial period until the end of February and he hoped the event would attract more punters.

People can look forward to artists such as Kahn Goodluck, Chris Bax, Mikayla J and Brittany Elise in coming weeks.

For more photos, go to gladstoneobserver.com.au