PHOTOS: Winning momentum continues for Agnes Water’s Luca

SURFING: Agnes Water teenager Luca Doble continues to win.

A month after Doble won the under-18 women's longboard title at the SAE Group Australian Surf Championship, she won the Open Women and U18 Longboard divisions at the Agnes Water Surf Festival.

Doble scored 5.6 out of a possible 10 and 5.33 to register a collective 10.93 out of 20 to beat fellow Agnes Water opponent Liana Cooper, Charlotte Lethbridge (Noosa Ville) and Jade Gower (Sunrise Beach).

She then defeated Lethbridge, Gower, Cooper and Ayla Klicker (Agnes Water) respectively in the U18 Girls' Longboard.

"It's been a great competition and it's fun when the event comes here every year," Doble said.

"The waves can definitely get a bit better here but I'm still stoked to walk away with two wins. I'll be chilling out now for the time being, nothing international planned at this stage."

Agnes Water's Mason Gates finished behind Sunshine Coast's Kaiden Smales in the U18 Boys' Shortboard class

Kaiden's brother Landen won the U14 Boys' Shortboard, the U18 Boys' Longboard and the Open Men Longboard divisions.

Landen defeated Agnes Water's Paul White, Glen Gower (Sunrise Beach) and Joel Smith (Currimundi).