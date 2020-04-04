PHOTOS: What Gladstone is doing in isolation

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

PUZZLES, painting and classic fun in the backyard is how a lot of residents in the Gladstone Region used their spare time to self-isolate last weekend.

The Observer asked readers on Facebook what they did for fun, with more than 100 people sharing how they're keeping entertained at home.

If you're looking for inspiration on how to use all this extra spare time, here are a few examples of what some residents did for fun.

