PHOTOS: What Gladstone is doing in isolation

eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

PUZZLES, painting and classic fun in the backyard is how a lot of residents in the Gladstone Region used their spare time to self-isolate last weekend.

The Observer asked readers on Facebook what they did for fun, with more than 100 people sharing how they're keeping entertained at home.

If you're looking for inspiration on how to use all this extra spare time, here are a few examples of what some residents did for fun.

Make sure you check out our website for more photos from our readers.

Do you have a special way you're keeping entertained during these crazy times? Let us know via Facebook.

 

coronavirusgladstone reader pics self isolation
Gladstone Observer