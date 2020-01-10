Menu
Both Queensland teams celebrate. PICTURE: Softball Queensland
Softball and Baseball

PHOTOS: What a win for Gladstone’s two star softballers

NICK KOSSATCH
10th Jan 2020 3:02 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM
SOFTBALL: Gladstone's Kirsty Lester and Nickolas Gehrmann are part of national championship-winning teams at the Under-16 National Softball Championship at Waverley in Victoria.

Lester's Queensland team have swept aside arch rivals New South Wales 7-0 to claim its first Esther Deason Shield since 2014 and ninth title overall.

Even though Lester did not play in yesterday's decider, she still play a massive role for the team.

THUNDERBOLT: Kirsty Lester in pitch mode in an earlier game. PICTURE: Sharyn Walker - Change Of Focus Sports Photography
She was on the bench on bat retrieval team member yesterday and Chelsea Zunker did pitching duties in the final.

"I am very happy to have played with an amazing group of softballers and fight through to win the grand final against rivals New South Wales," Lester said.

"My highlight from these tournaments was taking the win against the ACT girls as pitcher for Queensland."

She knew Queensland were on a mission from the start.

After losing its opening two matches, Queensland's female team took all before it and dominated from the get-go against the Blues.

 

"The Queensland team was set to win the grand final from the time they took the field," Lester said.

"Determination, great teamwork and spirit got Queensland girls the win."

Gehrmann's side smashed hosts Victoria 10-2 after a 2-2 gridlock early in the game.

Queensland won the Arthur Allsopp Shield.

After Gehrmann started the game with a single to right field, he then ended it with a walk-off home run over the fence to end the game.

Nickolas Gehrmann swings hard. PICTURE: Sharyn Walker - Change Of Focus Sports Photography
His team-mates flooded the field moments after Gehrmann's hit when they realised the become national champions.

Queensland also had a clean sweep in the individual awards given out at post grand final presentations.

Ashton Tauariki was named player of the championship while fellow Maroon Ethan Munro was voted as best-on-pitch in the under-16 boys' grand final.

Emilee Solomon was named best pitcher and Zunker was the player of the final.

Gladstone Observer

