Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joshua Lette and Tamara Ferris.
Joshua Lette and Tamara Ferris. Matt Taylor GLA190519EXPO
News

PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

Matt Taylor
by
19th May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU could be excused for thinking someone was getting married at the Yaralla Events Centre yesterday.

The 2019 Gladstone Wedding and Special Events Expo saw the venue dressed to the nines, as businesses showed off their wares to future brides and those already planning on tying the knot.

The expo was well attended with lineups from opening, as those who claimed on of the first 200 goodie bags went into the draw to win a trip to Heron Island.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Crowds were wowed with a range of stalls from venues to photographers and bridal gowns to caterers.

There were plenty of displays too, with fashion parades held hourly on the main stage included bridal wear and formal wear.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Breakdown of key Flynn polling booths

    premium_icon ELECTION: Breakdown of key Flynn polling booths

    News NOW that the polls have closed for the Division of Flynn The Observer can reveal how each region voted and who the preferred candidate was.

    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    Politics It's 6pm and the polls have closed in the East Coast

    Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    premium_icon Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    News "She had fear issues and would coward behind the couch...”

    GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

    premium_icon GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

    News Had enough of the election? Enjoy all the cute puppy pics from MPW

    • 19th May 2019 5:00 PM