PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

YOU could be excused for thinking someone was getting married at the Yaralla Events Centre yesterday.

The 2019 Gladstone Wedding and Special Events Expo saw the venue dressed to the nines, as businesses showed off their wares to future brides and those already planning on tying the knot.

The expo was well attended with lineups from opening, as those who claimed on of the first 200 goodie bags went into the draw to win a trip to Heron Island.

Crowds were wowed with a range of stalls from venues to photographers and bridal gowns to caterers.

There were plenty of displays too, with fashion parades held hourly on the main stage included bridal wear and formal wear.