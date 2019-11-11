Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone v Rocky: Joseph McEldowney was strong with 26 points
Gladstone v Rocky: Joseph McEldowney was strong with 26 points
Basketball

PHOTOS: We need to get better says coach

NICK KOSSATCH
11th Nov 2019 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: It will come down to the final round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Rockhampton on December 14-15.

Photos
View Gallery

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Power beat Rocky to set up another Bundy showdown

RELATED STORY: Select four ready for basketball transition

The race for the coveted division one berth in January's Under-18 State Championship on the Gold Coast is well and truly on between Gladstone and Bundaberg.

The latter inflicted 91-83 and 76-65 weekend losses on Gladstone to square the ledger with Gladstone for six wins and two losses.

Gladstone, which beat Emerald and Rockhampton, still are in the box seat with total points for of 775 and points against 571 while Bundy are 697-573.

"It's disappointing to lose but I think the great teams learn from their mistakes," Gladstone coach Hayden Castell said.

"We know we're going to go back and train the house down and come back ready to go in Rocky next month."

Lapses in defence proved Gladstone's downfall because that is usually the source of its transition play.

That was stilted by a disciplined Bundaberg side.

"They key ... was to get stops and to go the other way and play fast," Castell said.

"You've got to be able to play defence; it's a two-way game."

Ben Knight led the way again for Gladstone with 18 points while fellow talls Joseph McEldowney and Owen Gardiner strove with 14 each along with a swag of rebounds in the final game on Sunday.

Centre Bayley Liddell was poised and polished with 17 points as was his Bundy teammate Malachi Frisby (15).

"It's all about attitude in defence and you got to want to," Castell said.

"Your shots might not be falling offensively but you've got to be able to rely on your defence."

The coach said he's confident the team will turn things around during the final showdown in Rockhampton.

basketball qld bundaberg basketball assoc emerald basketball association gladstone amatuer basketball association port city power rockhampton basketball association
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Old butcher shop gutted by fire

        premium_icon Old butcher shop gutted by fire

        News A TWO-STOREY building was on fire at Barney Point last night.

        Drunk man rides motorbike around Woolworths carpark

        premium_icon Drunk man rides motorbike around Woolworths carpark

        News A GLADSTONE man was reported by several shoppers when he drunkenly rode around the...

        62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

        premium_icon 62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

        News Man charged after raid on New Auckland home.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News Did we spot you at these events this weekend?