PHOTOS: We need to get better says coach

BASKETBALL: It will come down to the final round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Rockhampton on December 14-15.

The race for the coveted division one berth in January's Under-18 State Championship on the Gold Coast is well and truly on between Gladstone and Bundaberg.

The latter inflicted 91-83 and 76-65 weekend losses on Gladstone to square the ledger with Gladstone for six wins and two losses.

Gladstone, which beat Emerald and Rockhampton, still are in the box seat with total points for of 775 and points against 571 while Bundy are 697-573.

"It's disappointing to lose but I think the great teams learn from their mistakes," Gladstone coach Hayden Castell said.

"We know we're going to go back and train the house down and come back ready to go in Rocky next month."

Lapses in defence proved Gladstone's downfall because that is usually the source of its transition play.

That was stilted by a disciplined Bundaberg side.

"They key ... was to get stops and to go the other way and play fast," Castell said.

"You've got to be able to play defence; it's a two-way game."

Ben Knight led the way again for Gladstone with 18 points while fellow talls Joseph McEldowney and Owen Gardiner strove with 14 each along with a swag of rebounds in the final game on Sunday.

Centre Bayley Liddell was poised and polished with 17 points as was his Bundy teammate Malachi Frisby (15).

"It's all about attitude in defence and you got to want to," Castell said.

"Your shots might not be falling offensively but you've got to be able to rely on your defence."

The coach said he's confident the team will turn things around during the final showdown in Rockhampton.