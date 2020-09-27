PHOTOS: Water bombers called in to tackle Benaraby blaze

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption "Benaraby landfill took a hard hit today".

WATER bombers were called in late yesterday to battle a fire at Benaraby which burned out an area of bush near Marrawing Road yesterday.

A Fire Communications spokeswoman said a crew had arrived at the scene about 8.30am this morning to patrol the area.

"Currently we have one crew doing patrols of the area," the spokeswoman said.

The Fire Danger Rating for the Capricornia region for the next two days is high.

Yesterday firefighters at the scene reported the blaze jumped the Boyne River and was burning toward the Benaraby Motorsports Complex and the Benaraby Landfill on Jono Porter Drive.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service have a current alert for the fire their website.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Marrawing Road, Benaraby."

"This grass fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze with the assistance of waterbombing aircraft. "Smoke is travelling across the Bruce Highway and the surrounding area.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple-0 immediately."