Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption "Benaraby landfill took a hard hit today".
News

PHOTOS: Water bombers attack Benaraby blaze

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Sep 2020 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 11.20am: The Benaraby landfill is closed to the public after a fire burned mulch, timber and woodchips late yesterday.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the facility was being patrolled today to ensure any flare ups were quickly contained.

“Yesterday afternoon a scrub fire near the Benaraby Landfill escalated and ignited mulch, wood chip, timber and biosolids stockpiles within the facility,” Cr Burnett said.

“This morning these stock piles are still smouldering or alight, causing smoke and a hazard for the landfill staff to manage.”

Cr Burnett said to ensure the safety of council staff and the public, the landfill had been closed.

“People are being redirected to transfer stations,” Cr Burnett said.

The council’s social media has been updated to alert the public.

INITIAL REPORT: 9.30am WATER bombers were called in late yesterday to battle a fire at Benaraby which burned out an area of bush near Marrawing Road yesterday.

A Fire Communications spokeswoman said a crew had arrived at the scene about 8.30am this morning to patrol the area.

“Currently we have one crew doing patrols of the area,” the spokeswoman said.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption "Benaraby landfill took a hard hit today".

The Fire Danger Rating for the Capricornia region for the next two days is high.

Yesterday firefighters at the scene reported the blaze jumped the Boyne River and was burning toward the Benaraby Motorsports Complex and the Benaraby Landfill on Jono Porter Drive.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service have a current alert for the fire their website.

“Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Marrawing Road, Benaraby.”

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption "Benaraby landfill took a hard hit today".

“This grass fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

“Firefighters are working to contain the blaze with the assistance of waterbombing aircraft. “Smoke is travelling across the Bruce Highway and the surrounding area.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple-0 immediately.”

benaraby benaraby motorsports complex fire firefighters gladstone gladstone observer queensland rural fire services water bombers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen card

        Premium Content Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen card

        Crime Catherine Rhonda Thornton used the card to buy cigarettes among other items.

        Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        Premium Content Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        News Stanthorpe, Agnes Water and Montville on Booking.com’s Top Trending...

        Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

        Premium Content Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

        News There are fires on the Pacific Highway at Benaraby and at Pikes Crossing Road.

        Projects and $35k extensions flow for Gladstone Men’s Shed

        Premium Content Projects and $35k extensions flow for Gladstone Men’s Shed

        News Men’s Shed building mud kitchens, CNC Router, 9-hole portable minigolf course.