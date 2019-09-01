PHOTOS: Wallabys wallop Bundaberg and create history

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Wallabys came and conquered at Salter Oval in Bundaberg.

The club's under-14 girls team created history by becoming the first to claim the first Bundaberg Rugby League junior competition title.

The victorious U14 Wallabys team 010919 - lrleagegrandfinals

Wallabys thrashed Bundaberg Bears 34-8 and co-coach Brian Pengelly said his charges played inspired league.

"Coming into half-time we only led by two tries and the scores was 12-4," he said.

"We then put in a lot of tries in the second half and it was a massive effort from our forwards and a credit to our girls."

Wallabys made most of their sets and scored more often than not in the back half of the game.

Among the array of Wallaby stars was best afield Jakaylha Docherty, Siana Williams and Mia Powell.

Jakaylha Docherty 010919 - lrleagegrandfinals

"Mia had an awesome kicking game and Sophie Davison showed a lot of courage," Pengelly said.

An appearance of a CQ Crow and Queensland Country player - Wallabys own Zeah Lane - helped inspire the young players.

"She also taught the Wallabys U14 players the Wallabys women club song," Pengelly said.

"We just got massive support from the club, from the parents and some got up at 5.45am to travel to Bundy while others got there on Saturday."

Meanwhile the U17 Tannum Seagulls are also playing in the grand final against Bundaberg.

Scores and a wrap to follow later today.