Cherry Bombshell (Stephanie Winchester) at the Mt Larcom Show and Shine and PinUp Girls of Queensland competition on November 16.
News

PHOTOS: Vintage Vibes at Pin-Up comp

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MT Larcom Tourist Park did a time warp on Saturday with a car show including a Pin-Up Girl competition.

Six women and many children put on their best outfits and attitudes in hopes of being named Miss Rockin’ Retro.

The inaugural winner was Pin-Up girl Cherry Bombshell for having the right rockin’ attitude.

Organiser Nadisha Johnson (Miss Deelicious) said she hoped to bring more Pin-Up events to Central Queensland.

“A lot of girls dressed up for the sake of dressing up and participated at the last minute,” she said.

“It’s all inclusive, the sisterhood that comes along with it, that’s why I started Pin-Up Girls of Queensland.”

