ULYSSES Gladstone Motorcycle Club hosted it's annual toy run on Saturday, kicking off at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The fundraiser collected donations from riders for The Salvation Army - such as presents, food and toys - to give to needy children.

Kicking off at 10am, the event attracted 83 motorcycles, slightly down on numbers from previous years as a result of poor weather.

Despite the forecast of rain, it held off enough for the ride to be hailed a success.