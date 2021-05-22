Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car has rolled at the intersection of Gordon and Sydney streets in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer
A car has rolled at the intersection of Gordon and Sydney streets in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer
News

PHOTOS: Traffic chaos as car rolls in Mackay CBD

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
22nd May 2021 5:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40PM: A woman in her 80s has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Gordon and Sydney streets at 4.48pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said she was in a stable condition with neck pain.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the woman was believed to be trapped in the wreck before emergency crews freed her.

Motorists should expect continued delays in the area while the scene is cleared.

INITIAL 5.10PM: Emergency services are on scene at a car rollover in the Mackay CBD.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the corner of Gordon and Sydney streets at 4.48pm Saturday.

She said initial reports suggested a woman, the only occupant of the car, was trapped inside the wreck.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

More to come.

A car has rolled at the intersection of Gordon and Sydney streets in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer
A car has rolled at the intersection of Gordon and Sydney streets in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

emergency services mackay cbd mackay crashes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Gov campaign calling for new CQ foster carers

        Premium Content State Gov campaign calling for new CQ foster carers

        Parenting “This campaign is so exciting and showcases carers from all different walks of life.”

        Community invited to share views on bike path project

        Premium Content Community invited to share views on bike path project

        Politics ”We are committed to ensuring these benefits are felt by the Gladstone community.”...

        Accused copper wire thief has bail denied

        Premium Content Accused copper wire thief has bail denied

        Crime The man stole copper wire from NRG Powerstation Gladstone.

        Teen hospitalised after rural motorbike crash

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after rural motorbike crash

        Rural The incident happened on a private property in Calliope.