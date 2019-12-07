PHOTOS: Toy Run attracts the masses

liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

IF YOU heard the roaring of motorcycles going past your house on Saturday morning chances are it was part of the Ulysses Club annual Toy Run.

The fundraising event attracted more than 100 riders to hit the roads on their festively decorated bikes and trikes.

The run took a new route this year, travelling through the suburbs where many people waved as the bikes drove past.

The fundraiser also broke a record, raising more than $3000 for the Salvation Army.

Many stuck around at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens hopeful they had won one of the many multi-draw raffle prizes.