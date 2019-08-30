PHOTOS: Tour company gets on the road

Menu
30th Aug 2019

THE Gladstone Region Tours officially launched on Thursday night at an event at the Information Centre, which was attended by many supporters.

Business owners Darryl and Jenny Branthwaite had a long list of thankyous for people who helped the business come together, be it through logo design or helping put stickers on the bus.

Many took the opportunity to view the 24-seat luxury bus at the event.

Morning and afternoon city sight tours are open for bookings with more tours to be launched in the near future.

 

Gladstone Observer