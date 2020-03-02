Menu
Photos from Toowoomba couple Kate and Harrison Cann's KFC wedding.
Offbeat

PHOTOS: Toowoomba couple wins world-first KFC wedding

2nd Mar 2020 8:57 AM
IN A world-first, Kate and Harrison Cann from Toowoomba in Queensland have taken the plunge and are the first couple to tie the knot through KFC's official wedding service.

The couple surprised their friends and family by revealing that not only were they holding the wedding ceremony that day, but that they were also the winners of the first-ever wedding.

About 150 guests descended on the family property in Highfields at the weekend, and witnessed the couple say "I do" as the KFC-themed celebrant wedded.

Kate and Harrison were selected as the lucky couple following their entry to KFC Weddings in September, having created their version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune about their love for each other and KFC.

The couple's romance began on their first date at a KFC and two years later, Harrison popped the question at Uluru and felt nothing would be more fitting than a KFC Wedding to unite them in wedlock.

"We're over the moon to have been selected for the first ever KFC Wedding and having the Colonel present on our big day took us back to the first meal we shared together - KFC," the couple said.

kfc wedding toowoomba weddings
