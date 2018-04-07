Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coach Garth Brennan at the Titans training session in Gladstone.
Coach Garth Brennan at the Titans training session in Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA070418TRAIN
News

PHOTOS: Titans look sharp at training

MATT HARRIS
by
7th Apr 2018 1:15 PM

THE Gold Coast Titans have held its Captain's Run ahead of Sunday's NRL clash against Manly Sea Eagles at Marley Brown Oval.

Coach Garth Brennan put his boys through their paces in an enthusiastic session in front of more than 150 intrigued fans.

Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles, 2pm Sunday at Marley Brown Oval

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Bryce Cartwright, 18 Morgan Boyle

Reserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Jack Stockwell.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Show More
gladstone nrl match gold coast titans marley brown oval nrl season 2018
Gladstone Observer
WATCH: Hundreds turn out to meet their NRL heroes

WATCH: Hundreds turn out to meet their NRL heroes

News Gladstone footy fans get up close to their idols as Titans and Manly host events.

  • 7th Apr 2018 3:45 PM
Tom Trbojevic likely for Marley Brown Oval

Tom Trbojevic likely for Marley Brown Oval

News Manly fullback trains strongly ahead of Gold Coast Titans match.

Happy birthday CQG: 15 years on

Happy birthday CQG: 15 years on

News PATRICE Brown could be Central Queensland's very own Wonder Woman

Man may still avoid jail after 14th DUI

Man may still avoid jail after 14th DUI

Crime Magistrate adjourns case after learning he was also on parole.

Local Partners