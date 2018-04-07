PHOTOS: Titans look sharp at training

Coach Garth Brennan at the Titans training session in Gladstone.

THE Gold Coast Titans have held its Captain's Run ahead of Sunday's NRL clash against Manly Sea Eagles at Marley Brown Oval.

Coach Garth Brennan put his boys through their paces in an enthusiastic session in front of more than 150 intrigued fans.

Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles, 2pm Sunday at Marley Brown Oval

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Bryce Cartwright, 18 Morgan Boyle

Reserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Jack Stockwell.