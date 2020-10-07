PHOTOS: Three vehicle crash at West Gladstone
UPDATE: 4.30pm TRAFFIC is being directed by police around a three vehicle crash at West Gladstone.
The incident occurred about 3.32pm on Breslin Street, just south of the entrance to Aldi.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics spoke to several people at the scene who all declined transport to hospital.
It is understood a grey Toyota hatchback, a white four-wheel drive ute and another vehicle were involved.
The grey Toyota had sustained impacts to the front and the rear of the vehicle.
Broken black plastic and red tail light plastic lay on the grass opposite the scene.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew and paramedics also attended.
INITIAL REPORT: 4.02pm EMERGENCY Services are responding to reports of a three car crash at West Gladstone.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics received the call at 3.32pm about the incident on the corner of Breslin Street and Pine Ave.
Police and QFES have also been notified.
