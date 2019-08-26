Menu
CLINTON CUP: Central's Jordie Que challenges his Clinton opponents.
Soccer

PHOTOS: There were 300 players in growing junior event

NICK KOSSATCH
by
26th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
SOCCER: It was a haven of the world game junior action at the second annual Clinton Cup Carnival on Sunday.

Frenchville took out the overall Clinton Cup honours for the second successive year, but there was success for Gladstone teams as well.

Age-group winner were the under-12 Clinton Strikers while Frenchville's respective U11 and U10 Tigers and Panthers won their age categories.

Clinton Football Club registrar Amanda Laner indicated the event would get bigger and bigger.

"There were newcomers to the carnival this year and they were Yaralla and Calliope football clubs," she said.

"They had a great day and we hope to see them again next year."

Emerald and Cap Coast were the other clubs from outside the Gladstone region that competed as well.

Laner said there was a lot of effort and planning to make the event a success.

"To bring an event like this together takes months of planning," she said.

"Well done and thank-you to the Clinton junior and senior volunteers that brought it all together and delivered an outstanding day for everyone to enjoy.

"It was a super successful day at Clinton Park and thanks to all the clubs, players, parents, coaches and supporters that attended.

"Extra thanks goes out to the clubs that travelled to support the carnival. It's much appreciated and thanks to the referees too for their assistance."

RESULTS

Overall winner: Frenchville FC

U12: Clinton Strikers

U11: Frenchville Tigers

U10: Frenchville Panthers

