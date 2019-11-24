PHOTOS: The Glen take charge against Gracemere Bulls

The Glen's Sam Lowry gets hit in the leg in the Frenchville Sports club Capricorn Challenge at Sun Valley Oval 23 November 2019

CRICKET: The Glen are back in business.

The Gladstone club thrashed reigning Frenchville Sports Club premiers Gracemere Bulls by a whopping 182 runs.

The Glen back in form with big win

The Glen openers Waqar Yunus and captain Sam Lowry produced a stand of 173 runs.

Yunus notched a brilliant unbeaten 113 while Lowry made 78.

Jason Seng then joined in the run fest with 43 as The Glen finished with 3-246.

In what Lowry described a day in which everything "clicked", the skipper then tore through the Bulls' line-up to take 5-19 from six overs as Gracemere were skittled for just 63.

Seng snared 3-10.

"I can't remember ever beating them," Lowry said post-match.

"Hopefully there's more to come and we had a cracker."

Aside from Todd Harmsworth with 22 runs, no other Bulls batsman made scores beyond eight runs.

Yunus said the mindset was positive with Lowry.

"Sam and I went out with good intent and we just took each step at a time," he said.

"We put away the bad balls and re-assessed each 10 overs."

Yunus described the Sun Valley Oval pitch as having a "tennis' ball" bounce.

"We just had to fight off that little period and then it got easier," he said.

The stylish right-hander has been in superb form with scores of 53 and 46 in his previous games.

His unbeaten knock included 17 fours while Lowry put eight balls away to the rope and one over it.

"I was the more attacking at the start and then after drinks, Sam started to be more aggressive as well and put the bad balls away," Yunus said.

The Glen travel to Yeppoon this Saturday to take on Cap Coast Parkana and Yunus was aware of what they can produce.

"We're not to get ahead of themselves and just keep doing what we've been doing," he said.